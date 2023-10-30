×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor bungee jumps in ‘Faf speedo’

By Andisa Bonani - 30 October 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk kept good on his promise of jumping off the 216m high Bloukrans Bridge on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...