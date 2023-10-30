×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WSU students benefit from debt clearance campaign

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 30 October 2023

More than 500 students have benefited from the Walter Sisulu University debt clearance campaign, which was launched early this year by the university’s convocation...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest
Local Heroes Awards 2023