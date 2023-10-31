BCM ratchets up security as threats to personnel grow
SA spent R3.76bn in 2023 to protect just 200 VIPs
Security for councillors and senior officials in Buffalo City Metro is again in the spotlight after the council, in a closed meeting on Friday, approved a security detail for key officials...
