Court dismisses AfriForum's challenge against licence card renewal period

The Pretoria high court has dismissed an application by AfriForum in which it sought to review a regulation providing for the expiry of driving licence cards after five years.

In its application, AfriForum contended that the minister of transport did not have the statutory authority, under the National Road Traffic Act, to regulate a period of validity for driving licence cards, and did not comply with the procedures for regulation-making contained in the act.

AfriForum also contended that the promulgation of the regulation was irrational. The matter was heard in August.

The minister, together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), contended that AfriForum's application was lodged with a delay of many years and said the application must be dismissed on that basis.

In its judgment on Monday, the court said the rule that a driving licence card is valid for five years was introduced into our law more than a quarter of a century ago, by an amendment to the road traffic regulations in Government Gazette Notice 276 on February 28 1998.

The court said in its current form, encapsulated in Regulation 198(5)(a), the rule was promulgated nearly 20 years ago.

The court said the review of any exercise of public power must be brought within a reasonable time.