Court dismisses AfriForum's challenge against licence card renewal period
The Pretoria high court has dismissed an application by AfriForum in which it sought to review a regulation providing for the expiry of driving licence cards after five years.
In its application, AfriForum contended that the minister of transport did not have the statutory authority, under the National Road Traffic Act, to regulate a period of validity for driving licence cards, and did not comply with the procedures for regulation-making contained in the act.
AfriForum also contended that the promulgation of the regulation was irrational. The matter was heard in August.
The minister, together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), contended that AfriForum's application was lodged with a delay of many years and said the application must be dismissed on that basis.
In its judgment on Monday, the court said the rule that a driving licence card is valid for five years was introduced into our law more than a quarter of a century ago, by an amendment to the road traffic regulations in Government Gazette Notice 276 on February 28 1998.
The court said in its current form, encapsulated in Regulation 198(5)(a), the rule was promulgated nearly 20 years ago.
The court said the review of any exercise of public power must be brought within a reasonable time.
“A delay of more than 180 days in bringing a review of administrative action is unreasonable per se.
“Absent a court deciding that the interests of justice dictate the allowance of an extension, the court has no jurisdiction to entertain a review brought outside the 180-day review period,” said acting judge Jacob Strijdom in his judgment dismissing AfriForum’s application with costs.
AfriForum said its legal team is investigating an appeal.
Louis Boshoff, campaign officer at AfriForum, said the court decision was a slap in the face of responsible drivers in South Africa.
“The ruling validates the department of transport's licence to underperform, which never expires. The department is unable to issue licence cards on time, but law-abiding citizens are then fined for it,” Boshoff said.
The RTMC welcomed the decision and said the explanation by AfriForum for the delay in bringing its application was not reasonable.
“AfriForum had sought to create confusion and cause disorder in the enforcement of driving licence regulations. Motorists must now check the validity of their driving licence cards and make arrangements to have these documents renewed to avoid negative consequences when stopped by traffic officials,” the RTMC said.
TimesLIVE
