Durban beaches have been reopened to the public for swimming after they were closed to repair shark nets and other infrastructure damaged by heavy rains two weeks ago.
The eThekwini municipality said 22 beaches are open and safe for swimming. Only Warner beach, south of Durban, remains closed.
The Natal Sharks Board had advised the city to close the beaches due to murky water, which was filled with debris after recent heavy rains.
The downpour caused shark nets at most beaches to break, making beaches unsafe for bathing.
City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said they constantly monitor the water quality at beaches to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.
“The municipality has started a process of joint sampling of beach water quality with Adopt-a-River. This is a nonprofit organisation whose samples are tested by an independent laboratory, Talbot. This is to enable credible comparison of test results in the interests of transparency and public safety,” said Sisilana.
Durban reopens its beaches to public for swimming
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
