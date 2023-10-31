Life behind bars for pensioner who groomed, raped minor for years

A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually grooming and repeatedly raping a minor, whose family were fellow church members, over almost a decade in Cape Town.

The man, from Du Noon, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his victim, was sentenced in the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, “This is the fifth case and sentencing of men convicted for committing sexual crimes against children in October alone. It is the third life imprisonment imposed by courts for such crimes and a second life imprisonment imposed by the Cape Town regional court in less than a week.

“In the same month,” he added, “there were two femicide cases finalised where the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment and 23 years of direct imprisonment.”

Evidence led in court revealed the minor often slept over at the home of her nanny, where the perpetrator also lived. He and the victim's family attended the same church.

The accused groomed the victim from an early age until she was 12 by giving her pocket money for school, buying her data, giving her food, and when he allowed her to watch DStv he would sexually abuse her.

Court preparation officer Babalwa Hlatana said in a victim impact statement that the victim had watched a television show about virginity and after realising she had been raped, hated herself as she no longer felt like the girls portrayed in the TV show.

“She felt his abuse as he initially acted like a parent but was abusing her. She said the only thing that helped her to move forward was that she didn’t hold any grudges against him. She wanted to find peace,” said the report.

Prosecutor Ruwayda Badrudeen told the court the man was convicted and sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment, wholly suspended, for a sexual assault committed in March 2016.

The court found it regrettable that his previous suspended prison term did not act as a deterrent.

The man has been listed on the national register of sex offenders and the National Child Protection Register. He may not work with children and was declared unfit to own a firearm.

TimesLIVE