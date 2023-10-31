×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Matric final exams off to smooth start in Eastern Cape

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 31 October 2023

As almost 100,000 Eastern Cape matric pupils sat for the start of their final exams on Monday, the SA Democratic Teachers Union has called on the provincial department of education to ensure examinations ran smoothly. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...