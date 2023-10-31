Missing documents delay multimillion-rand toilet tender case
Suspended city boss Noxolo Nqwazi and her co-accused facing fraud charges amounting to more than R24m have still not had sight of the full police docket, the Gqeberha commercial crime court heard on Tuesday...
