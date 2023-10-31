Warning after harrowing ordeals of female hitchhikers, including teen
Hitchhikers, especially females, in and around Mthatha, have been warned to be vigilant after two women and a 15-year-old girl were attacked and robbed in separate incidents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.