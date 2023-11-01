BCM’s indigent households to get early Christmas present
Municipality to write off about R240m in rates and services debt for ‘poorest of the poor’
Many Buffalo City Metro households will receive an early Christmas present — the city is set to scrap more than R200m in rates and services debt owed by the most needy consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.