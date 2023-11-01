×

BCM’s indigent households to get early Christmas present

Municipality to write off about R240m in rates and services debt for ‘poorest of the poor’

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 01 November 2023

Many Buffalo City Metro households will receive an early Christmas present — the city is set to scrap more than R200m in rates and services debt owed by the most needy consumers...

