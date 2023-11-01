×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beautiful East London gardens to host Blooms & Brushstrokes festival for charity

Venues set to transform into art galleries with live music, pop-up restaurants, talks and more

Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 01 November 2023

Pack your picnic basket and wander through the blooming gardens of 14 homeowners who are transforming their living rooms and braai areas into cafes and art galleries for an entire weekend. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...