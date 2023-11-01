“We have string quartets, pianists, and even well-known artists like Kerry Hiles.
Beautiful East London gardens to host Blooms & Brushstrokes festival for charity
Venues set to transform into art galleries with live music, pop-up restaurants, talks and more
Image: Theo Jeptha
Wander through the blooming gardens of 14 homeowners who are transforming their living rooms and braai areas into cafes and art galleries for an entire weekend.
The first Bass Property Group Blooms & Brushstrokes festival will be abuzz with activity, from ceramic demonstrations to book readings, each venue bursting with entertainment on November 11 and 12.
Ceramicist Sonwabiso Ngcai, 42, of Beacon Bay, curating a collection of about 15 sculptures for display in Nahoon, said she loved the surprise element of the event and with creating a piece.
“I get excited about the unknown — the nature of this event.
“I create an image in my mind, and I’m excited about not knowing how it’s going to turn out.
“I’m very excited to see how people will view my work.”
Organiser Hanlie Bassingthwaighte, principal of the Bass Property Group, said the festival was aimed at raising funds for local NPOs and showcasing artists.
“Each venue has its own unique charm.
“You’ll find artists, many of whom are fine artists or ceramicists with exhibitions, demonstrations, live music and restaurant pop-ups.”
Participating businesses include Salt Eatery, Lavender Blue, Jules on Jarvis, as well as local chefs, some of whom are preparing entire four-course spreads.
“The weekend will start at 9am on Saturday with the Caledonian band playing the bagpipes on a barge down the Nahoon river.
Image: Theo Jeptha
Spreading the joy of books through festival
Homeowner Jeannie Baxter, 64, is doing it for charity.
“These charities are amazing. The work they do has to be recognised, and we all do our little bit to help.”
Baxter’s garden is bursting with colour, lush green leaves complementing pink clivia.
“I’ve always had a passion for my garden. My dad was a farmer and had the most amazing succulent collection, my mom used to garden and my daughter is a landscape architect — I think it’s in the blood.”
She will be hosting a talk for garden enthusiasts on how to craft a succulent garden pole like the one on her patio.
“I want to be able to share knowledge, to share my garden and to inspire people that if you have a town house, no matter how small, you can grow anything.”
“I’ve even planted celery in a Woolworths bag!”
