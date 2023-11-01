Illegal farm residents in urgent bid to avoid eviction
Families on property belonging to ex-SAA director Kwinana plead with BCM to intervene, saying they have nowhere else to go
More than 100 desperate Bhongweni families illegally occupying portion 11 of farm 925 have submitted a petition to the Buffalo City Metro to stop their pending eviction on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.