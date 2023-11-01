OPINION | Student crisis looms if mental health issues are not properly addressed

A comprehensive approach involving collaboration between educational institutions, government bodies and mental health professionals is crucial in tackling this crisis head-on.
Parents also play a pivotal role in supporting their children through their academic journey.
Creating awareness about the challenges students face and encouraging open communication within families can contribute significantly to alleviating the burden on young minds.
Moreover, there’s a call for increased training for lecturers to recognise signs of distress in their students and to foster open dialogues about mental health.
Pressure from tests, examinations and other assessments often brings stress and depression.
Considering the above, this calls for breaking down the stigma associated with personal backgrounds, fear of failure and mental health issues.
It is important to establish an atmosphere where students feel comfortable seeking help.
Higher education institutions need to develop new courses designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to identify and address their mental health concerns.
These courses should focus on understanding different mental health conditions, self-awareness and effective communication strategies.
Incorporating mental health education into the curriculum can help raise awareness and promote a culture of empathy and understanding among students.
Through prioritising mental health training for students, higher education institutions can play a crucial role in supporting the wellbeing of their students and fostering a positive learning environment.
The mental health crisis in SA lecture rooms is a wake-up call for the entire academia.
As the academic year progresses, collaborated efforts of lecturers, parents policymakers and mental health promoters need to ensure that higher education lecture rooms are not only spaces for academic growth, but also environments that foster the wellbeing and resilience of the nation’s future leaders.
Stigma should be addressed head-on and higher education institutions are central in implementing strategies that promote a culture of understanding, empathy, and proactive support for mental health challenges among students.
By incorporating mental health education, providing accessible support services and fostering a stigma-free environment, higher education institutions can contribute significantly to the overall wellbeing of the student population.
The forward path insists on collaboration, education and a collective effort to prioritise the mental health of SA’s university students.
Darlington Tawanda Chigori is a doctor of philosophy in business management at the University of Fort Hare
OPINION | Student crisis looms if mental health issues are not properly addressed
Image: SUPPLIED
The mental health of university students in Sub-Saharan Africa is an urgent priority, given its strong ties to academic success.
In recent years, the spotlight has turned to SA. A staggering 36.6% of students in SA universities are reported to suffer from mild to severe depression.
A crisis in the classroom is unfolding.
Raising serious concerns about the mental wellbeing of students and the role educators play in addressing these challenges is crucial.
Mental health challenges in SA higher education because of drug use, teenage pregnancy, depression and parental absenteeism continue to torment students on their future paths.
A considerable number of students face barriers in seeking mental health treatment and support.
Students are navigating increased levels of stress, anxiety and depression, with academic demands often cited as a significant contributor.
Others constantly struggle to overcome social labels from the communities they come from.
On the other hand, other students’ transition from high school to university proves overwhelming for many as they grapple with increased expectations and a more demanding workload.
SA higher education lecturers, key architects of their students’ academic and personal development, are faced with the daunting task of addressing the mental health challenges within their classrooms.
Stigma plays a pivotal role in worsening these challenges by creating barriers to seeking help, fostering a culture of silence and perpetuating misconceptions about mental health conditions.
Other students suffer from the burden of HIV stigma and labels leading to adverse mental health outcomes for individuals and their families in SA.
Stigma often stems from societal misconceptions and negative stereotypes about mental health conditions, fostering a fear of judgment and discrimination if students disclose their struggles.
This reluctance to seek help can have profound implications, affecting academic and social standing and perpetuating a cycle of silence.
Additionally, the fear of judgment and discrimination often prevents students from seeking the required support and resources they need to manage their mental health effectively.
This leads to a decline in overall wellbeing and hinders their ability to succeed academically and socially.
To tackle this crisis, experts need to create supportive and nurturing learning environments that go beyond traditional academic metrics.
Mental health resources, counselling services and awareness campaigns must become integral parts of educational institutions, providing students with the tools and support needed to navigate the challenges they face.
Prioritising mental health in higher education fosters a holistic approach that addresses students’ emotional and psychological needs, birthing a safe and inclusive environment.
This empowers students to seek help and develop resilience, enabling them to manage stress and anxiety effectively.
Incorporating mental health support helps students to learn valuable coping mechanisms and develop lifelong skills, contributing to their overall wellbeing and success in school and beyond.
The current societal and economic challenges in SA compound academic stress.
Higher education institutions ought to prioritise mental health initiatives in policy and allocate resources for effective programmes.
Darlington Tawanda Chigori is a doctor of philosophy in business management at the University of Fort Hare
