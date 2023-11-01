Self-test breathalyser aimed at keeping roads safer
Bay metro police launch new campaign for the festive period
Before that drive home after a few tipples, take a deep breath and blow into a self-test breathalyser to check if you are sober enough to get behind the wheel for your safety and that of other motorists this festive season...
