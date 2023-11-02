Bail denied for student murder accused
Six charged with killing Lubabalo Nguta over theft of laptop, sneakers to miss year-end exams
Six University of Fort Hare students accused of murdering another student on campus will miss their year-end examinations after they were denied bail on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.