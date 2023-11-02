Beach walks result in stunning display of shells
Retired East Londoner spends many hours patrolling the sands of Mgwalana
Displayed on a large cabinet, collected in brown boxes, framed on walls or scattered in the flower beds, the Roestoff home is filled with shells. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.