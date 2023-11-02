×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bok fever grows as Buffalo City fans gear up for victory tour

Change to itinerary sees rugby-rich township Mdantsane included in the route

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE and APHIWE DEKLERK - 02 November 2023

Residents of Mdantsane, the second-biggest township in the country, will join in the Bok fever after a late shuffle on the route for the Rugby World Cup trophy tour...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival