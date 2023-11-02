Parliament resumes streaming of its business after blackout

Parliament confirmed a broadcast blackout on streaming platforms was due to an expired contract with an external service provider.
The institution was unable to live stream its committee meetings for 10 days after failing to renew the contract on time.
Secretary to parliament Xolile George told the National Assembly’s programming committee on Thursday the service provider’s contract expired on October 23, at a time when they were simultaneously handling a supply chain management process for the renewal of the contract or replacement of the service provider.
“So there was a bit of delay on that matter, however we have since restored the service fully yesterday on an interim arrangement,” he said.
Parliament-based journalists and DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube expressed concern about the blackout last week as the media, civil society organisations and the public could not follow the business of parliament.
In a letter to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula this week, Gwarube warned the continuous “apparent blackout” violates the very least provisions of the constitution saying it should be corrected immediately.
“I hasten to remind you that parliament has a constitutionally-enshrined duty to facilitate public access to the business of parliament in accordance with the constitutional values and principles underpinning an open, accountable and democratic society.”
While the National Assembly’s house chairperson responsible for committees and ICT, Cedric Frolick vehemently denied this amounted to a blackout, parliament had not offered an alternative explanation until now.
Civil society groups had taken to social media to express their frustration at not being able to track committee meetings which are still largely being held virtually, leaving no alternative to attend in person.
The parliamentary press gallery association wrote to Frolick, George and parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on October 25 expressing concern about the blackout as journalists also follow proceedings from online streaming services.
TimesLIVE
Parliament resumes streaming of its business after blackout
Political correspondent
Image: Anton Scholtz
