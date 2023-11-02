×

News

Talented Selborne pupil a hit as SuperSport presenter

TikTok videos became the catalyst for a potential new career for Xhanti Pakamile

By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 02 November 2023

With a talent for smooth talking that has won the hearts of many, Selborne College grade 11 pupil Xhanti Pakamile was invited to be a host for a special World Cup Rugby final build-up on Saturday in Johannesburg...

