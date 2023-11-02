Talented Selborne pupil a hit as SuperSport presenter
TikTok videos became the catalyst for a potential new career for Xhanti Pakamile
With a talent for smooth talking that has won the hearts of many, Selborne College grade 11 pupil Xhanti Pakamile was invited to be a host for a special World Cup Rugby final build-up on Saturday in Johannesburg...
