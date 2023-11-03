Beacon Bay library computers ready for the public
Years of hard work finally come to fruition to create free internet access
The Beacon Bay library computer room was opened to all on Tuesday, with unlimited internet access available on 10 computers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.