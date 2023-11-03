The programme will ensure efficient use of the buildings, he said.
Public works seeks partnership with private sector to generate income from government buildings
Minister Sihle Zikalala hosts property investor conference in Durban
Image: MASI LOSI
The department of public works and infrastructure is looking into partnering with the private sector to use government buildings to generate income amid a shrinking public purse.
Minister Sihle Zikalala held a property investor conference in Durban on Friday to engage stakeholders in the property sector on the challenges facing the department and its plans to address them.
Zikalala said the department has a portfolio of about 90,000 facilities in more than 30,000 land parcels nationally, taking up 4.7-million hectares.
“A year ago, the total value of properties under the department was estimated at R141bn. The current portfolio status is untenantable and unsustainable, especially for us as a developmental state.
“We need to ensure we improve and maximise value of all of these assets — both the buildings and land parcels,” Zikalala said.
In KwaZulu-Natal alone, the department has 6,690 land parcels valued at R19.1bn.
The main problem is the management and maintenance of these properties, he said. A number of these buildings fail to generate revenue for the department because they are either vacant or hijacked.
Zikalala said one way to address these shortcomings is through the public-private renovate, operate, transfer programme (ROTP).
“We will request the private sector to invest in what we call ROTP where we don’t have enough funds.
“They will renovate the buildings and operate it for a certain time, then transfer it back to us on two conditions: the building must be good quality when it’s transferred back to us and we are working on a fixed time frame,” Zikalala said.
The programme will ensure efficient use of the buildings, he said.
Another option is to fast-track the process of leasing the buildings directly to the private sector, especially those on prime land.
“There are those we can just let to the private sector to lease and then we can be able to generate income because if the private sector says 'we want to change this building into a residential complex', they will then generate income and they will pay us.”
There is also the matter of building or renovating the buildings for use by government departments, which is one of the primary duties of his department.
“We want to reduce the ballooning lease expenditure and ensure that government uses its own buildings.”
Among the buildings the department is seeking to resuscitate is Natalia Court on Stalwart Simelane Road in Durban, which was the police barracks and is dilapidated.
Zikalala said these interventions were an opportunity to put state-owned properties into good use while creating value and generating income to support the economy and create employment.
One of the prerequisites for collaboration with the state in these ventures is a “suitable BBBEE representation”.
Zikalala said the state was deliberately looking to transform the trillion-rand property sector to involve more black and previously disadvantaged people.
TimesLIVE
