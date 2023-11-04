Heart-wrenching plight of Eastern Cape’s child-headed households
Though some of the children receive grants, they often live in dire conditions and have to beg neighbours for food
Child-headed families in the Eastern Cape are battling to make ends meet, with older siblings having to step in to play the role of parents to younger ones, while the children’s performance at school also often suffers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.