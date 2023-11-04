×

News

Heart-wrenching plight of Eastern Cape’s child-headed households

Though some of the children receive grants, they often live in dire conditions and have to beg neighbours for food

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 04 November 2023

Child-headed families in the Eastern Cape are battling to make ends meet, with older siblings having to step in to play the role of parents to younger ones, while the children’s performance at school also often suffers...

