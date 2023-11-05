×

News

Severe weather warning for Eastern Cape on Sunday

By TIMES LIVE - 05 November 2023
The SA weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the parts of the Eastern Cape
Image: Thulani Mbele

The South African Weather Service has issued a level one weather warning of severe thunderstorms that could result in localised flooding of low-lying areas and bridges in the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

It said residents and businesses should take precautions as strong damaging winds during thunderstorms are forecast between 2pm and 6pm which could result in falling trees blocking roads and injuries.

“Localised damage to temporary infrastructure and settlements and lightning could result in localised fire incidents at dwellings and veld fires,” it said.

Large hail is predicted in the extreme east for Monday.

TimesLIVE

