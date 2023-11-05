×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm

By TIMESLIVE - 05 November 2023
Eskom says improved generation capacity will allow for stage 2 loadshedding from 4pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday, when it will be suspended.
Eskom says improved generation capacity will allow for stage 2 loadshedding from 4pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday, when it will be suspended.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom said improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead will allow for stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm.

The energy utility said this pattern of suspending load-shedding during the day and implementing stage 2 load-shedding during the evening peak will be repeated daily until further notice.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks