Eskom said improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead will allow for stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.
Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm.
The energy utility said this pattern of suspending load-shedding during the day and implementing stage 2 load-shedding during the evening peak will be repeated daily until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm
Image: 123RF/teksomolika
TimesLIVE
