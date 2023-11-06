Bok cup saga prompts ANCWL tongue lashing for KZN chair Duma

The ANC Women’s League has come out guns blazing to admonish KwaZulu-Natal party provincial chair Siboniso Duma for “repeatedly undermining the authority and leadership of premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube”.
The reprimand follows an incident at the Durban city hall on Saturday during an official hosting of the Springboks, when Duma lifted the trophy during a photo opportunity meant to be celebrated by Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the premier.
Deputy secretary-general, Dina Pule, said on Monday the ANCWL was “deeply concerned by the ongoing and regrettable actions” by Duma and threw its support behind Dube-Ncube.
“These regrettable actions not only continue to undermine the authority of the premier of the province but also betray the principles of non-sexism and gender equality that are fundamental to the ANC’s ideology.
“Gender equality is not just an ideal, but a fundamental principle that the ANC identifies with. The actions of comrade Siboniso Duma demonstrate a regrettable departure from this essential value, perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes which have no place in the ANC or in broader political discourse.”
Pule said Duma’s persistent behaviour didn’t bode well for the “harmonious functioning of the provincial government”. She didn’t elaborate on previous instances of Duma undermining the premier.
“It is crucial that all members and leaders of the ANC respect the established leadership structures of government and work collectively towards the betterment of the province and its citizens,” she said.
Pule added the ANCWL valued unity and cohesion in the party and government.
She said historically there have been instances where the provincial chair was not appointed premier as in the case of Duma and Dube-Ncube, but there had not been any incidents as a result of this.
“Furthermore, it is crucial to highlight that even where the premier is a woman and the provincial chair is a man, there has never been a display of blatant sexism or actions undermining the leadership of the female premier.”
Pule said in provinces such as Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape, there was evidence of the premier and provincial chair working as a “co-operative dynamic” to strengthen the party’s leadership structure.
“It is disheartening to witness a leader of the ANC fail to uphold these fundamental principles. Comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is the duly appointed head of government, entrusted with the responsibility to lead the province towards progress, prosperity, and the fulfilment of the aspirations of its citizens, and should not be undermined in her course to do so,” said Pule.
Earlier ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele dismissed criticism of Duma’s actions on social media and by opposition as “bullying”.
Mndebele said the incident was simply related to the premier being shorter than Duma and Etzebeth, and anyone who made an issue of it was being “petty”.
In response to Pule’s statement, Mndebele said it was “unfortunate that Duma was ridiculed by a person of Pule’s statue”.
Mndebele said Pule was given an opportunity to empower women, but instead she “decided to empower her boyfriend and disgrace the parliament and the province of KZN”.
The former communications minister was fired for misconduct in 2013 stemming from her romantic relationship with Phosane Mngqibisa, a businessman who was alleged to have received improper benefits as a result of his relationship with her.
Pule’s boyfriend was allegedly paid R6m in management fees for an ICT Indaba after her department apparently forced the conference organiser to hire him.
“KZN will not tolerate our chairperson to be disregarded and disrespected by a woman who serves men and pretends to be genuinely doing so for women. Pule does not have the standing to be in the same book with the provincial chairperson. She must not try to clean her name using that of Duma,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Bok cup saga prompts ANCWL tongue lashing for KZN chair Duma
But provincial spokesperson says disgraced ex-minister Dina Pule doesn’t have the standing to make comments
Reporter
Image: KZN Premier's office
TimesLIVE
