Eastern Cape women fill the gap as SA battles egg shortage
Co-operative aims to become Mthatha’s main supplier
While the rest of SA experiences a severe egg shortage, five rural Eastern Cape women who run their own egg-producing co-operative say they are ready to step in and save the day — at least in their hometown Mthatha and its surrounds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.