The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has warned residents in the northern parts of the province about severe thunderstorms and lightning that may cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.
The South African Weather Service issued a level 5 alert for thunderstorms expected on Tuesday from 10am until 11pm.
"Municipalities affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and uPhongolo," the department said.
Disaster management teams in the municipalities have been activated.
"The public is encouraged to take proactive safety measures to minimise the impact of these predicted thunderstorms."
It said low-lying areas are at high risk because of the heavy downpours expected.
"We advise residents to move to safer areas and stay indoors." It also advised motorists to refrain from travelling during the storms.
TimesLIVE
Severe weather warning for northern parts of KZN on Tuesday
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has warned residents in the northern parts of the province about severe thunderstorms and lightning that may cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.
The South African Weather Service issued a level 5 alert for thunderstorms expected on Tuesday from 10am until 11pm.
"Municipalities affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and uPhongolo," the department said.
Disaster management teams in the municipalities have been activated.
"The public is encouraged to take proactive safety measures to minimise the impact of these predicted thunderstorms."
It said low-lying areas are at high risk because of the heavy downpours expected.
"We advise residents to move to safer areas and stay indoors." It also advised motorists to refrain from travelling during the storms.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos