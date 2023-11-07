×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Buffalo City selected to join Unesco Creative Cities Network

Honour in recognition of region’s contribution to development of African literature over last two centuries, says author Thando Mgqolozana

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 07 November 2023

Buffalo City has been chosen as one of 55 new Unesco Creative Cities in celebration of the region’s contribution to the development of African literature. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...