Buffalo City selected to join Unesco Creative Cities Network
Honour in recognition of region’s contribution to development of African literature over last two centuries, says author Thando Mgqolozana
Buffalo City has been chosen as one of 55 new Unesco Creative Cities in celebration of the region’s contribution to the development of African literature. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.