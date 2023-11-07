Jailing of daughter and hitmen for teacher’s murder welcomed
Traditional leaders in Peddie and Lusikisiki are happy that a woman who masterminded the murder of her schoolteacher mother and the killers — her boyfriend, a former policeman, and his cousin — have each been sentenced to life imprisonment...
