Mixed moments for Grandads Army
Day four starts with a burnt-out ore truck blocking road in Phalaborwa, but ends in happiness as riders get to see hippos
The belching wreck of a huge ore carrier, chunks of cement, rocks, oil and charred rubber smeared across the R31 in Phalaborwa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.