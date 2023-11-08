Primary school boys accused of rape
Police investigating seven pupils over alleged sexual assault of girls at boarding establishment
Police are investigating seven Eastern Cape primary school boys — aged between 10 and 13 — for allegedly raping three girls, all aged under 10, at a school’s hostels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.