×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Primary school boys accused of rape

Police investigating seven pupils over alleged sexual assault of girls at boarding establishment

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 08 November 2023

Police are investigating seven Eastern Cape primary school boys — aged between 10 and 13 — for allegedly raping three girls, all aged under 10, at a school’s hostels...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...