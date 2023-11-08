×

News

Responsible gambling drive launched in Nelson Mandela Bay

08 November 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter
The Eastern Cape Gambling Board has partnered with the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation in a campaign to promote responsible gambling practices
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

As revellers ramp up their spending in time for the festive season high, so too do gamblers, eager to slot in a pretty penny in the hopes of cashing in big.

This calls for intervention of a different order to nip irresponsible gambling in the bud.

The Eastern Cape Gambling Board has partnered with the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation in a campaign to caution people against excessive gambling.

The drive involves public awareness activities that are taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay until November 10.

The activations aim to promote responsible gambling practices and nurture a more secure gaming environment in communities.

Gambling Board CEO Mabutho Zwane said: “The campaign will feature educational materials and opportunities for [the public] to access valuable resources.

“Our goal is to foster a safer gaming environment.”

After activations at the Boardwalk, Bingo Royale in Bethelsdorp and Galaxy Bingo in Walmer, drives will take place at Hollywood Bets and Pioneer Slots in Newton Park on Thursday and Friday.

“The [board] is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of responsible gambling and ensuring the wellbeing of our community members,” Zwane said.

