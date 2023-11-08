UFH murder accused succeeds in bail bid appeal
Makhanda high court overturns magistrate’s ruling against former SRC member Sicelo Mbulawa
One of the nine accused in the dock for their alleged involvement in the spate of attacks on University of Fort Hare officials has won his appeal bid to be released on bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.