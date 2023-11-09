Ex-health employee admits submitting false matric certificate to secure job
A former department of health employee who earned more than R14,000 a month for more than seven years with a fraudulent matric certificate was found guilty of fraud and forgery by the East London special commercial crimes court on Wednesday...
