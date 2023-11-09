Former cop guilty of gunning down three people
Minister, traditional leader and businessman killed in dispute over church site in Centane
Former cop Ronnie Doko has been found guilty of murdering a priest, a traditional leader and a businessman who the ex-warrant officer killed over a church site dispute two years ago...
