Mob justice went wrong in Soshanguve on the outskirts of Pretoria on Thursday when community members allegedly beat an innocent man to a pulp.
In a statement, police said the man was believed to have attacked a man and woman who were performing rituals at dawn at a small hill alongside the R80.
“The victims were approached by two men who pointed firearms at them and robbed them of cash and a cellphone. The suspects tied up the victims’ hands and left,” said captain Mavela Masondo.
“After the suspects had left, the male victim untied himself and alerted the people who were nearby. It is reported that the community members met the person who was walking not far from where the robbery took place and assaulted him, thinking he was one of the robbers,” Masondo added.
Police arrived at the scene and rescued the man from the clutches of the mob.
When the robbery victims were interviewed, they confirmed that the beaten man was not one of their attackers.
“The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre, and a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened,” said Masondo.
“The first two victims also opened a case of robbery with a firearm.”
Police have called on residents to stop taking the law into their own hands.
Mob justice goes wrong in Soshanguve as innocent man is beaten by community members
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET/ File photo
