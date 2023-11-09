×

Pupil helps deliver baby — in a taxi

Siyasanga, 17, hero of the day after mother goes into labour while travelling to Lusikisiki

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 09 November 2023

A 17-year-old high school pupil, who as a 12-year-old watched her grandmother deliver a baby, was the sole occupant of a taxi willing to roll up her sleeves and deliver a healthy little girl when the mother, a passenger in the taxi, went into labour...

