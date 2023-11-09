×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets

By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM - 09 November 2023

A hotter Earth is a threat to human health. It means more floods, droughts and heatwaves, which make many diseases spread faster. Higher temperatures also worsen air pollution, resulting in more damage to our lungs.

In this Health Beat episode we show you why climate change is our next pandemic.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Sabelo Mabele and Tshidiso Lechuba

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...