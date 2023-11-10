City authorities have implored residents and visitors to avoid interactions with coastal wildlife after three people were spotted swimming out to a Southern Right whale and her calf in Cape Town.
Concerned residents raised the alarm about the latest incident on Monday when the trio swam out to the creatures from the Glencairn tidal pool, near Simon's Town. One photograph showed a swimmer wearing goggles just metres from the whales.
“This is illegal in terms of both the Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Regulations, as well as the city’s coastal bylaw. The regulations and bylaw prohibit any person or boat to be within 300m of a whale,” the city said.
“The tourist season is around the corner. We are excited to welcome all to our wonderful city, but I want to ask visitors and residents to please explore our coast and protected areas in a responsible manner and to abide by our bylaws,” said the deputy mayor, spatial planning & environment MMC Eddie Andrews.
“Wildlife is wild and should be appreciated from a respectful distance at all times.”
They include, among other wildlife, seals, otters, seabirds and whales.
In a recent incident, a seal was killed at Strand.
It is illegal to feed, touch, approach or harass coastal wildlife and doing so can lead to prosecution.
Pet owners are urged to keep dogs leashed and away from these creatures.
TimesLIVE
'Avoid coastal wildlife': warning after trio swim out to Southern Right whale and calf in Cape Town
Image: Supplied via City of Cape Town
TimesLIVE
