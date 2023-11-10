Call for state of disaster to address child malnutrition
SA Human Rights Commission recommends establishment of a dedicated war room, accountable to premier, to manage crisis
The SA Human Rights Commission has recommended the premier consider declaring a state of disaster due to the high prevalence of child malnutrition in the Eastern Cape so that immediate interventions could be introduced...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.