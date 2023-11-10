×

News

Illegal firearms allegedly found at SABC radio personality's Eshowe home

10 November 2023
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
A female radio presenter has been served with a summons to appear in court on December 12, police say.
Image: Supplied

A prominent SABC radio personality is due to appear in court next month after illegal firearms were allegedly found at her Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, home in 2020.

Police confirmed that the presenter was summonsed to appear in the Eshowe magistrate’s court on December 12. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the arrest followed police finding an AK47 assault rifle, a .22 rifle, .303 rifles and rounds of ammunition at the house in November 2020.

Netshiunda said police also found a suspected stolen vehicle engine with its number erased.

“Investigations have thus far revealed that the .22 and .303 rifles were stolen during a burglary at a house in Richmond in 2016.”

He said the suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. 

TimesLIVE

