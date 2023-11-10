A 30-year-old man who repeatedly raped his niece and ended up impregnating her was handed a life sentence by the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the man had raped the girl from the age of 10 until 14.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the horrific details of the rape came to light when the mother of the girl noticed her body was changing and took her to the doctor.
“At the clinic they were informed the complainant was pregnant. The mother asked the complainant who impregnated her. She told her mother the accused had been raping her over a period of four years. The mother then pressed charges against the accused. The accused was arrested on October 6 2020,” said Mjonondwane.
“The accused would rape the complainant two to three times a day when his sister, mother to the complainant, went to work. He normally raped her in the morning before she went to school, which sometimes resulted in the complainant missing her school bus. One time in July 2020 when the complainant was on her periods, the accused raped her without using protection,” Mjonondwane said.
After a three-year process, the case was finally wrapped up.
Mjonondwane said the accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The state prosecutor told the court the man had not showed any remorse.
“In arguing for a harsh sentence, state advocate Given Mbedzi argued that the accused abused the position of trust between him and the complainant and his sister, because as an uncle to the complainant he needed to protect her,” said Mjonondwane.
The pregnancy was terminated.
TimesLIVE
Life in jail for Diepsloot man who raped and impregnated 14-year-old niece
Image: File/ Esa Alexander
TimesLIVE
