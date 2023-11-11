Concourt to rule on right to privacy vs public’s right to know
Farmer outed for 'barbaric, vile, unethical and cruel' animal trapping practices
Internationally renowned SA wildlife conservationist Bool Smuts’s public naming and shaming of an Alicedale farmer’s barbaric but legal trapping and killing of a baboon and a porcupine has now reached the highest court in the country...
