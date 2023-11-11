×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mani’s lawyer was touched by former WSU student’s plight

Seasoned East London attorney Asanda Pakade describes legal roller-coaster ride that culminated in client’s sentence being overturned

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 11 November 2023

The long-running case involving “NSFAS millionaire” Sibongile Mani came to a close this past week when the Makhanda high court overturned the five-year sentence imposed on the former University of Fort Hare student...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...