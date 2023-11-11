Missing teacher's car found with blood stains in boot

An Eastern Cape school teacher ,who was reported missing by her husband on Friday, has been fund dead, dumped near a river in Lusikisiki.
The 34-year-old victim reportedly left home for work in the area but never made it to her workplace according to police spokesperson Captain Velile Matyolo.She had reportedly also left her cellphone behind, making it difficult for her to be contacted.
“The worried husband reported her missing at the Lusikisiki police station and the search and rescue unit with public order police members started the search. The tracker system of her was activated and the car was recovered in Flagstaff without the body of the teacher,”Matyolo said.
“On Saturday, the police and a sniffer dog,the teacher’s family and Ngobozana community members started searching all the places where her vehicle had stopped according to the tracker information.
The body was found dumped near a river at Mtsila locality in Lusikisiki around 3pm.
”The body had reportedly been recovered by the police’s sniffer dog named Bond.
