Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis condemned clashes at Sea Point on Sunday where chaos broke out when pro-Palestinian supporters descended on the promenade ahead of a pro-Israel prayer meeting.
“Unfortunately, we saw violent disruptions today against a planned peaceful prayer gathering in support of Israel. This violence deserves the condemnation of all Capetonians who value free expression in our open democracy,” Hill-Lewis said in a statement.
“While residents or groups may disagree vehemently with one another, they may not engage in violent disruption. We call on all residents to desist from doing so.
“Every person or group, of every belief and persuasion, has the right to protest peacefully in South Africa.”
He said up to now, protests in Cape Town have been peaceful.
“In the same way that tens of thousands of residents gathered yesterday [Saturday] to protest peacefully, so the planned protest today should have been respected and allowed to proceed peacefully and without interference.”
Cape Town mayor condemns violent Sea Point protests
Image: City of Cape Town
The mayor said the police and law enforcement agencies have to protect the right to protest peacefully.
“Public order policing is under the authority of the South African Police Service and they are in command when public disorder incidents take place. The SAPS inform us that two firearms were seized and seven people have been arrested.”
Videos of the chaos doing the rounds on social media showed a heavy police presence with stun guns and water cannons deployed to disperse the crowds.
The mayor also referred to an incident in Cape Town on Saturday where pro-Palestinian supporters marched.
“We also condemn any hate speech uttered by radical minorities at protests, especially when that hate speech is directed towards little children. We have received video footage of a representative, purportedly of the PAC, speaking at yesterday’s protest and calling young Jewish children in Cape Town “murderers”.
“Such hateful language should similarly be condemned by all. Radical elements do not speak for Capetonians, and do not even speak for the protesters they claim to represent.”
