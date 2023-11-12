A 60-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Monday after he allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man he accused of witchcraft.
The victim was allegedly shot after the suspect ordered him to leave his property.
“An argument ensued, but finally the victim left the property. The suspect then followed him for a distance where he vented his anger and shot him in his upper body,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The suspect then handed himself over to the Kamhlushwa police station.
Mohlala said the suspect alleged the deceased, Samuel Mahleba, had been carrying a machete and had intended to attack him.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the killing.
“Firearm owners have to comply with the Firearms Control Act. People cannot just act on emotions and resort to violence as a result of untested and unfounded allegations,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
