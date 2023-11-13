Emotional homecoming for intrepid Grandads Army

Supporters held up individual letterboards that spelt out “welcome home chaps”.
The original eight were led in by road captain Randell Leendertz, 55, and associate Professor Siviwe Shwababa, in his forties, who joined the group at Bloemfontein.
Shepherding them all in was 80-year-old paediatrician surgery pioneer Prof Colin Lazarus and his lieutenant, Gerald Berlyn, 68.
The other legends were Brian Katz, 75, Jimbo Armstrong, 71, Stephen Keet, 66, William Hirst, 66, and Rodney Offord, 66.
Prof Milind Chitnis, head of the paediatric unit at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals, said: “I’m ecstatic, over the moon about what these guys have achieved — especially the Daily Dispatch news coverage we got for the trust over the last four weeks.
“We never thought this was possible.
“Awareness for the children, and for the activities of the trust, was all we hoped for.
“The future looks bright, like today!”
Image: SUPPLIED
Tears flowed as nine triumphant Grandads were welcomed home on Sunday.
The stringy Grandads Army troopers had pounded out 1,500km over 14 days to raise thousands of rand from an admiring public.
Their cash went into the efforts of the Eyabantwana Trust for the Children to fill the state funding shortfall in providing surgery and care for injured and starving Eastern Cape rural children.
The trust supports the paediatric surgery unit at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals.
Fans, family, friends, medical staff and people from Buffalo City waited eagerly at the Old Selbornian club, Berea, at 1.30pm as the peloton ground its way up the last hill into a blustering southwesterly headwind.
Lazarus said: “It’s been a totally amazing experience.
“Not only that we managed to cycle this extraordinary distance but the vibe of the welcome party from the cyclists to the supporters — I’ve cycled many things and never had an experience like this.”
Brian Katz said: “There were so many special moments. Riding back, I got a tear in my eye. It was emotional.”
Katz said the group had shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“You get closer to people,” he said.
“During one ride, I dropped behind and William came to fetch me.
“Everybody looked out for each other.”
“This ride, if you want a reboot for your mind, body and soul this is it.”
