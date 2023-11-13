×

News

Freedom Under Law welcomes election of Tladi Dire as ICJ judge

13 November 2023
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Dire Tladi, professor of international law and Future Africa's research chair of global equity in Africa, has been elected judge of the International Court of Justice.
The election of Dire Tladi as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is welcome as it ensures a perspective from the Global South is included in the court’s decision-making process, Freedom under Law (FUL) chairperson judge Azhar Cachalia said on Monday.    

Tladi, a professor at the University of Pretoria, was announced as one of the five new judges by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. 

Tladi is a highly regarded scholar with a strong track record in academia and impressive practical experience in the international arena, FUL said.  

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN with responsibility for deciding legal disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on legal questions for UN organs and specialised agencies.  

“In the international environment of unremitting global conflicts, the role of organisations such as the ICJ is vital to ensure that international law is upheld. Professor Tladi will be playing a crucial role as a judge of the ICJ,” Cachalia said. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed Tladi’s election on Friday, saying this was an outstanding personal achievement which the nation shared with pride. 

“He becomes the newest member of a fraternity of South Africans globally in positions of service to the international community and making important contributions to the better world we seek to build,” Ramaphosa said.  

